Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Metro fares hiked after 8 years; longest journey now 64

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 10:45 pm IST

DMRC said the hike in fares, with immediate effect, has been issued as the corporation is facing financial challenges

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced a fare revision across its network, raising the passenger fares by up to 5 for the Airport Express Line and up to 4 across other lines. Prior to this, the last fare revision came in 2017.

As per the new prices, a commute within 2km will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 as compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 earlier, while for the longest journey of over 32km, passengers will now pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64, as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 earlier. (PTI)
As per the new prices, a commute within 2km will cost 11 as compared to 10 earlier, while for the longest journey of over 32km, passengers will now pay 64, as against 60 earlier. (PTI)

As per the new prices, a commute within 2km will cost 11 as compared to 10 earlier, while for the longest journey of over 32km, passengers will now pay 64, as against 60 earlier.

DMRC said the hike in fares, with immediate effect, has been issued as the corporation is facing financial challenges.

“The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, i.e. August 25, after a gap of almost eight years. The increase has been minimal, ranging from 1 to 4 only depending on the distance of travel,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

For the distance of 2-5km, commuters will now pay 21, as compared to the previous fare of 20; 32 as compared to earlier 30 for 5-12km and 43 as compared to the earlier 40 for a distance between 12-21km. To travel between 21-32km, they will now pay 54 as compared to 50 earlier.

DMRC said this was done as the 4th Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) had recommended a revision of the fares through an automatic fare revision formula. “This revision has now been done in line with the statutory provisions and recommendations of the 4th FFC, as per a decision taken by the Board of Directors of DMRC,” Dayal said.

“The losses incurred during the Covid period and the loan repayment commitments to JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) have posed a challenge to DMRC’s resources. The need for midlife refurbishment of the Delhi Metro trains, civil assets, and machinery, the expenditure on general upkeep of the network, and salaries to the human resources have also continued during this period,” he added, stating that without any increase in passenger fares in the last eight years, the financial condition of the corporation was in considerable strain.

Most commuters felt the move was justified. “It is happening after a long gap and it is not too steep, so it is fine. With the metro, you get air conditioning and reliability. In that regard, the fares are still fine,” said 25-year-old Anushka Jamdegni, who teaches Japanese at an institute in Tagore Garden. Her daily commute from Palam usually costs between 32 and 34. “Even if it increases by a couple of rupees, that seems fine.”

Others said with increased fares, the metro could look at gradually increasing more trains. “We have no problem if there is a slight hike, but in order to beat congestion on roads, we need public transport and the Delhi Metro is the way forward. If fares are increased, we should see more trains gradually being added so that frequency and overall service is better,” said Agam Bakshi, 34, who commutes from Gurugram to south Delhi’s Jor Bagh every day using the Yellow Line. “I find it convenient as the metro helps me beat traffic.”

A DMRC official said additional discounts on passenger journeys will continue to remain in place. “The 10% discount on every journey via smart card and an extra 10% discount during off-peak hours (typically before 8am, between noon to 5pm, and after 9pm) will continue to remain as usual,” the official added.

The Delhi Metro fares were first revised in 2004, and the second revision came into effect in 2005, followed by hikes in 2009, and twice in 2017.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Metro fares hiked after 8 years; longest journey now 64
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On