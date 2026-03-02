Delhi Metro Holi schedule 2026: Check new timings and service updates for March 4
Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as morning services will not be available.
On the occasion of Holi, March 4, Wednesday, the Delhi Metro will suspend train operations till 2:30 pm across all its lines, including the Airport Express Line, an official said in a press release.
Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as morning services will not be available, according to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications,Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Services to resume in afternoon
Metro operations will restart from 2:30 pm at terminal stations on all lines. After resuming, trains will run as per the normal schedule.
Also read| UP CM Yogi orders 3-day Holi holiday, announces early salary disbursal. Check which offices will remain closed
Passengers are urged to check updated timings and plan journeys, especially those heading to or from the airport, as early morning services will remain suspended in observance of the festival.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a three-day holiday for the festival of Holi from March 2-4 for all state government employees.
As per the order issued, salaries of all state government employees will also be disbursed before Holi, as reported by HT earlier.
Following the announcement, all state government offices across the state will function normally on February 28, which falls on a Saturday.
The directive covers not only regular government employees but also outsourced personnel, contractual staff and sanitation workers. The Chief Minister stressed that wages for every category of worker must be released before the festival to prevent financial hardship during celebrations.
Officials said the 2026 holiday calendar includes Holika Dahan on March 2 and Holi on March 4. The information was shared by Principal Secretary (General Administration) SVS Ranga Rao, citing the government order dated November 17, 2025.
In addition, the state government has declared March 3 a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Holi.
The CM issued the instructions on Friday, soon after returning to Lucknow from his two-nation visit to Singapore and Japan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.