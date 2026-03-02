Delhi Metro Holi schedule 2026: Check new timings and service updates for March 4

On the occasion of Holi, March 4, Wednesday, the Delhi Metro will suspend train operations till 2:30 pm across all its lines, including the Airport Express Line, an official said in a press release. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as morning services will not be available. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as morning services will not be available, according to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications,Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Services to resume in afternoon Metro operations will restart from 2:30 pm at terminal stations on all lines. After resuming, trains will run as per the normal schedule.

Passengers are urged to check updated timings and plan journeys, especially those heading to or from the airport, as early morning services will remain suspended in observance of the festival.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a three-day holiday for the festival of Holi from March 2-4 for all state government employees.

As per the order issued, salaries of all state government employees will also be disbursed before Holi, as reported by HT earlier.

Following the announcement, all state government offices across the state will function normally on February 28, which falls on a Saturday.

The directive covers not only regular government employees but also outsourced personnel, contractual staff and sanitation workers. The Chief Minister stressed that wages for every category of worker must be released before the festival to prevent financial hardship during celebrations.

Officials said the 2026 holiday calendar includes Holika Dahan on March 2 and Holi on March 4. The information was shared by Principal Secretary (General Administration) SVS Ranga Rao, citing the government order dated November 17, 2025.

In addition, the state government has declared March 3 a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Holi.

The CM issued the instructions on Friday, soon after returning to Lucknow from his two-nation visit to Singapore and Japan.