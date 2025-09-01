Delhi Metro resumes Yellow line services after signalling issue

Delhi Metro services on the Yellow line resumed on Monday after being hit earlier in the day. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to social media to announce that normal services have resumed. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to social media to announce that normal services have resumed.(Representational Imge)

Earlier today, DMRC had said that due to a signalling issue at the terminal station of Millennium City Centre Gurugram on the Yellow Line, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking a little extra time there. “As a result, train services are running slightly delayed in a short section from Sultanpur to Millennium City Centre,” it said in an X post.

Despite the disruption, train services were running normally on the major section of the Yellow Line from Sultanpur to Samaypur Badli.

There are a total of six stations between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre on the Yellow Line. This includes Ghitorni, Arjan Garh, Guru Dronacharya, Sikandarpur, MG Road and Iffco Chowk

Earlier in August, another disruption hit Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, which led to major delays in trains, forcing commuters to take hours to reach their destination. The disruption occurred on the stretch between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat on the Yellow line, where trains were running with significant delays.

In a similar incident in June, DMRC announced that there would be a delay in services on the Blue Line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also recently raised passenger fares for Delhi Metro services, with the hike ranging from ₹1 to ₹4 depending on the distance travelled. The fare for the Airport Express Line was increased by ₹1 to ₹5. According to DMRC, the base fare to travel on the Delhi Metro was raised from ₹10 to ₹11. Sharing an X post, DMRC stated, “The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025.”