Delhi Metro reworks train schedule for weekend curfew

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reworked its train schedules for the weekend due to the curfew announced by the Delhi government. DMRC officials said that across the network, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes during the weekend.

While Metro services will be available for essential service providers and those with valid e-passes, the number of train trips will reduce due to the drop in passenger load.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC said, “In view of the curfew imposed by the government for the coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on April 17 and 18.”

The waiting period will increase on Blue and Green line corridors where there is bifurcation—for instance, on the Blue Line, which is from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida and Vaishali.

Dayal said, “The two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network i.e, Noida/Vaishali section of the Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of the Green Line, the headway will become double. Metro services on these corridors will be available after every 30 minutes.”

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed transport services to ply as usual but only for essential service providers and those with valid e-passes.