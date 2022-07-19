Delhi Metro’s Blue Line snag impacts peak hour services on one section

Train services on the Delhi Metro’s busy Blue Line were impacted on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag leading to a delay in service between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, officials said.

DMRC first tweeted at 8:04am to acknowledge the snag and inform commuters about a delay on this section of the Blue Line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City). The issue is yet to be rectified, impacting operations for over two hours.

“Blue Line Update. Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines,” said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweet.

During this period, commuters took to Twitter, asking DMRC about the delay. Manish Mittal, a passenger complained that the train was stopping for 5 minutes at every station on this stretch.

Another commuter, Vipul Garg said he was late to work again due to the snags. “Today again late for office. I reached my office late by 20 minutes....Why again and again you are delaying services without any penalty. (sic)” he tweeted.

A DMRC official said the cause of the delay was being looked at and was being rectified at the earliest. “An update will be issued as soon as the problem is fixed.”

To be sure, technical snags have impacted services on the Blue Line on multiple occasions over the last two months