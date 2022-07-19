Delhi Metro’s Blue Line snag impacts peak hour services on one section
Train services on the Delhi Metro’s busy Blue Line were impacted on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag leading to a delay in service between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, officials said.
DMRC first tweeted at 8:04am to acknowledge the snag and inform commuters about a delay on this section of the Blue Line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City). The issue is yet to be rectified, impacting operations for over two hours.
“Blue Line Update. Delay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines,” said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweet.
During this period, commuters took to Twitter, asking DMRC about the delay. Manish Mittal, a passenger complained that the train was stopping for 5 minutes at every station on this stretch.
Another commuter, Vipul Garg said he was late to work again due to the snags. “Today again late for office. I reached my office late by 20 minutes....Why again and again you are delaying services without any penalty. (sic)” he tweeted.
A DMRC official said the cause of the delay was being looked at and was being rectified at the earliest. “An update will be issued as soon as the problem is fixed.”
To be sure, technical snags have impacted services on the Blue Line on multiple occasions over the last two months
Patna: Two PFI activists sent to judicial custody
Two PFI activists were on Monday sent to judicial custody after Patna police completed their questioning. Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told HT that a joint team NIA and Patna police officials interrogated Mohammad Athar Parvez and Mohammad Armaan Malik after police had taken them on remand for 48 hours. According to police, Danish reportedly has connections with terrorists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, and Gulf countries.
IMD forecasts light drizzle in Delhi today, no drop in maximum temperature
Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with light drizzle, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday but did not hold out any hopes for a decline in the maximum temperature during the day in the national capital. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 7 am stood at 106 on Tuesday.
Set up food processing units, minister tells fruit growers
Horticulture and food processing minister Fauja Singh Sarari has urged fruit-growing farmers to set up food processing units in order to boost their income and employment opportunities. Holding a meeting with the representatives of Pathankot Litchi Growers Welfare Association at Punjab Bhawan, the minister stressed that if the farmers cultivating fruits like kinnow, litchi, mango, amla and guava, prepare and sell juices and other edible products from these fruits, it will give them huge profit.
Phagwara mill owners told to pay ₹22 crore cane dues to farmers
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday directed the owners of Sandhar Sugar mill, Phagwara, to pay the pending dues of Rs 22 crore to sugarcane growers. He issued the direction after meeting the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the management of the sugar mill. Reportedly, the mill has sold off molasses and the sugar stocks of the outgoing crushing season. He ordered an audit of the mill accounts.
33-year-old sarpanch found dead in Karnal, kin allege murder
A 33-year-old sarpanch was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Karnal on Saturday, police said. The victim, Jagbir Singh, the outgoing sarpanch of Sohana village in Karnal, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries near Karan Vihar. The complainant, Ajit Kumar, the brother of the victim alleged that Jagbir had been murdered by unidentified persons and demanded an in-depth probe.
