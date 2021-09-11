Delhi Metro's Red Line section faces technical issues, services delayed

Delhi Metro services were delayed on a section of the Red Line on Saturday due to some technical issues, reported news agency PTI. The Red Line, which connects Rithala in northwest Delhi and Shahid Sthal in Ghaziabad, faced disruption in a segment between Shahdara and Shastri Park.

"Red Line Update Delay in service between Shahdara and Shastri Park. Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Saturday afternoon alerting the passengers.

A senior official told PTI that the services between Shahdara and Shastri Park on the Red Line corridor were delayed due to some issues with the overhead equipment (OHE) line, adding that the problem was being sorted.

Many commuters took to Twitter to complain about the problems faced by them due to the delay. A commuter shared a video showing a huge rush at one of the Delhi Metro stations and said they were facing a lot of problems due to the delay and heavy rain.

The DMRC later said that normal services on the Red Line have resumed.

“Red Line Update Normal service has resumed,” DMRC tweeted to inform the passengers.

After the Delhi government updated the guidelines regarding Covid containment in July last week, the general public has been allowed to travel in the Metro with the full seating capacity of its coaches. However, standing inside the Metro is still not allowed in accordance with the revised guidelines.

"As the standing travel is still not permitted by the authorities, entry at stations will also continue to be regulated through identified gates as per the ongoing practice," the DMRC had said in a release.

(With PTI inputs)