Delhi Metro’s WhatsApp ticketing system now across all lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said it has expanded WhatsApp-based ticketing service to all its lines. So far, the facility was available only on the Airport Express Line, after it was launched in May. Officials said passengers can book tickets either by sending a message with the text “Hi” to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or by scanning the provided QR code at the Metro stations. (HT Archive)

“After a successful launch on the Airport Express Line in May, DMRC has now extended this cutting-edge service to cover all the lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram Rapid Metro,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, at DMRC.

Dayal said the user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, thereby catering to a wide range of Metro riders. “With the introduction of the WhatsApp-based ticketing system, Metro travellers can now have the convenience of purchasing tickets at a single click, from the comfort of their homes or workplaces,” he added.

DMRC said a maximum of six QR tickets can be generated by a user during a single purchase. Tickets can be booked between 6 am and 9 pm for all lines, barring the Airport Express Line, where the facility is available from 4 am to 11 pm.

“Ticket cancellations are not allowed in the system. A convenience fee will be applied for the transactions made via credit/debit card. However, there will be no extra charges for UPI-based transactions,” Dayal said.

Vikas Kumar, managing director of DMRC, stated, “Providing Metro commuters with the option to purchase tickets through a simple chat will significantly enhance their travel experience. WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a Metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi Metro as their preferred mode of travel.”

