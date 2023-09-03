Delhi Metro launches tourist smart card for G20

The Delhi Metro said that special G20 counters have been set up at select Metro stations across its network that will issue its “Tourist Smart Cards” from September 4 to 13, for delegates and tourists visiting the city during the G20 Summit to be held next week, officials said. The one-day validity cards will cost ₹ 200 while the three-day validity cards will be available for ₹ 500, officials said, adding that this amount also includes a refundable security deposit of ₹ 50. (HT Photo)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Sunday said that dedicated G20 counters have been set up at 36 Metro stations. Tourists can take unlimited trips across the Delhi Metro network using these cards which are already available in two categories — of one-day and three-day validity, officials said, adding that even locals can purchase these smart cards. These cards, however, won’t be valid along the Airport Express Line (AEL).

The one-day validity cards will cost ₹200 while the three-day validity cards will be available for ₹500, officials said, adding that this amount also includes a refundable security deposit of ₹50.

“Anyone seeking to explore the city can avail these cards from the stations any time during the day. Besides unlimited rides, these cards are of great benefit to tourists as they can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last train service available during the day,” said a DMRC spokesperson, adding that there are no penalties or surcharge levied on these cards in case of any entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system or overstepping.

The stations where dedicated smart card counters have been set up include Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Dilli Haat-INA, Lal Quila (Red Fort), Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Mandi House, Janpath, Khan Market, JLN Stadium, Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Barakhamba Road, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Chhatarpur, Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Kalkaji Mandir, Akshardham, Terminal 1 IGI Airport and Karol Bagh Metro stations.

Officials added that the Delhi Metro is well connected to almost all the prominent tourist destinations in the city such as Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple and Kalkaji Temple.

“Tourists can seamlessly reach these tourist places by travelling on various corridors of the Delhi Metro by using these cards. Tourists can also download the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ app for more details on the network to plan their journeys,” added the DMRC spokesperson.

