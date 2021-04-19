Delhi Metro to ply with 50% seating capacity during Covid-19 lockdown. Check other transport-related guidelines

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day Covid-19 lockdown as an emergency measure in the national capital, in the wake of the worrying surge in coronavirus disease cases. Except those associated with essential services and emergency response, all movement will fall under appropriate restrictions issued by the Delhi government in this regard. Public transport, too, has been allowed to run, albeit with a few curbs in place. While the Delhi Metro and public buses have been allowed to ply with half their total seating capacity, there are specific passenger limits for taxis, app-based cab services, autos, and e-rickshaws.

Here's all you need to know about the public transport facilities in Delhi that will be available during this six-day-long lockdown, which remains in effect from 10pm on Monday (April 19) till 5am on April 26 (next Monday).

• The Delhi Metro will remain operational, but with not more than 50% of its total seating capacity. During peak hours in the morning from 8am to 10am and in the evening from 5pm to 7pm, metro rail services in the national capital will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes. Meanwhile, for the rest of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Services during this period can only be availed by people exempted to travel during the lockdown, on the production of their valid identity cards.

• Public buses, including those operating under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), and the feeder bus services operated by the Delhi metro rail network, will be allowed with 50% of their seating capacity.

• Autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, 'Gramin Sewa' and 'Phat-Phat Sewa' can all carry up to a maximum of two passengers. Maxi cab and RTVs can carry up to five and 11 passengers, respectively. The passengers won’t be allowed to stand, as per the protocols prescribed by the Delhi government.

• The inter-state and intra-state movement will be allowed, and so will the transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass shall be required for such movements, the government order detailed. Passengers coming from and going to airports, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) shall be allowed to travel, provided they are able to produce valid tickets.

Delhi has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases over the past week. The national capital on Sunday recorded its biggest daily jump in Covid-19 tally, with 25,462 fresh cases and a high positivity rate of 29.74% -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.