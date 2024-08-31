Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot inspects Tihar; mental health programme to be launched across all prisons

New Delhi, Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Tihar Jail on Saturday and announced several prison reform steps, including a mental health programme. HT Image

A comprehensive mental health programme will be launched across all Delhi prisons along with many reforms like an electric vehicle facility for visitors at Tihar Jail and urgent renovation and repairs of toilets, an official statement said.

"We believe that every individual has the potential to reform, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the necessary resources to do so," Gahlot said.

The statement said that during the visit, the minister reviewed several key initiatives and reforms currently being implemented at Delhi Prisons and directed steps for further improvement.

Gahlot visited Central Jail No. 6 and reviewed the vocational training being imparted by the "Chal Charkha Unit," the Stitching and Jewellery Unit, and praised the NGOs for providing valuable vocational training to the inmates, the statement said.

According to the statement, to improve healthcare services in the jail premises, the minister mooted the introduction of more comprehensive health programmes that will focus on both physical and mental health.

"I visited Tihar Jail, the largest prison complex in Asia, as part of the Delhi Government's ongoing efforts to improve prison conditions. During my visit, I inspected the basic facilities being provided to the prisoners and issued some corrective directions," Gahlot said.

"A comprehensive mental health programme will be launched in all the prisons of Delhi for improving inmate health conditions for their overall well-being and rehabilitation," he said.

In line with the broader agenda of promoting green transportation and reducing carbon footprints across all sectors, the minister proposed to introduce an electric vehicle facility at the Tihar Jail for visitors, it said.

Nearly 4000 visitors arrive in the Delhi Prisons complex daily to meet the inmates, it reads.

According to the statement, Gahlot directed the authorities to ensure clean, safe, and humane living environments, including better sanitation, adequate ventilation, and access to basic amenities for all the inmates.

The minister was accompanied by Delhi Home Secretary Chanchal Yadav, Director General of Prisons Satish Golcha, Additional Inspector General Ajay Kumar Bisht, Deputy Inspector General Rajeev Singh, and other senior officers of the Prison Department, the statement added.

