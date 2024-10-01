Menu Explore
Delhi ministers continue to inspect roads

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Atishi surveyed key routes of Sarai Kale Khan and August Kranti Marg, and Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj took stock of roads in Alaknanda and CR Park areas on Tuesday

New Delhi

Atishi continues her road inspection for second day in a row. (HT Photo)
Atishi continues her road inspection for second day in a row. (HT Photo)

Delhi’s Cabinet ministers continued their road inspections for the second day running — part of Arvind Kejriwal’s promise to fix roads by October 31 and reiterated by chief minister Atishi — inspecting pothole-riddled stretches and taking stock of dug-up spots that were not fixed by civic agencies.

Atishi surveyed key routes of Sarai Kale Khan and August Kranti Marg, and Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj took stock of roads in Alaknanda and CR Park areas on Tuesday.

“Delhi will now be pothole-free very soon. Many of the potholes we saw on Monday were repaired by Tuesday. The entire government is in active mode at this time and Arvind Kejriwal is keeping an eye on it. His instructions to the CM, all ministers and MLAs are to make the entire Delhi pothole-free,” Sisodia said.

Ministers said that in many places, roads were dug to lay pipelines or electricity wires, but they have not been repaired, which is also leading to traffic concerns.

“In many places, roads have not been repaired even after laying water pipelines, sewer lines, gas pipelines, and electricity lines. Many roads are also broken due to rain. Repair in many areas have started while other places will start in the next two to three days,” Atishi said.

Officials also visited the Nizamuddin Railway Station road, DND Ashram Road, Durgapuri Chowk and Loni Road at the Delhi border, Mahipalpur, Nelson Mandela Road, Bijwasan, Munirkat, Kodia Bridge, SP Mukherjee Marg, Old Delhi Railway Station Road, Novelty Cinema, Mori Gate Railway Bridge and Kanjhawala Road, among others.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
