Delhi: Molester priest claims threat to life in Tihar jail

A Delhi court on Friday sought a status report from Tihar jail authorities when self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alleged that he felt threatened inside the prison. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

During a hearing before judicial magistrate First Class Animesh Tripathi, Saraswati said that there was threat to his life inside Tihar jail and that he was not being allowed to wear a saffron robe and eat a restricted diet, despite being allowed by the court.

The court noted, “…accused had submitted that there was a threat to his life in jail and he has not been allowed saffron despite the fact that he had filed three applications before the jail superintendent.”

Noting the submission, the court called for a detailed status report from jail authorities by the next date of hearing on November 18.

Last week, he withdrew his bail plea before the Patiala House Courts, stating that he shall wait for the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet to examine the allegations against him.

The development came after the court showed no inclination towards granting him bail during the last hearing, noting that the gravity of offence committed by him had increased multifold because of the large number of victims.

The judge had told the court that Saraswati was an influential person and could use a proxy to influence witnesses.

During the course of his judicial custody, he had moved multiple applications, including seeking to wear his saffron robes in jail and to consume food without onion, both of which requests were allowed.

In his bail plea, Saraswati alleged that the complainants were “tutored” and had framed him because of his enforcement of “strict discipline” at the institute.

He further claimed that he had no direct interaction with students as he served only as the chairman-cum-managing director of the institute. “The applicant’s role was confined to policy-making, vision and overall guidance, ensuring the institute upheld the highest standards of education, discipline and research,” the plea stated.

Saraswati, 62, is named as an accused in five criminal cases -- two in 2009 and 2016, and three this year -- for offences including mass molestation, cheating, and using forged diplomatic number plates on luxury cars.

Evading arrest since August 5 this year, when the molestation FIR was lodged against him, he was arrested from a hotel in Agra on September 27 and produced before a magistrate a day later, wherein police sought a five-day custody.