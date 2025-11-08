Self-styled monk accused of mass molestation at Delhi institute withdraws bail plea

NEW DELHI The accused was held from Agra on September 27. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Self-styled monk Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who is accused of molesting at least 17 girl students during his tenure as the director of a Delhi institute, on Friday withdrew his bail plea and stated that he would wait for the Delhi Police to file a charge sheet to examine the allegations against him.

Swami, 62, is named as an accused in five criminal cases--two registered in 2009 and 2016, and three this year--for offences including mass molestation, cheating, and using forged diplomatic number plates on luxury cars.

The bail application was withdrawn before the court of additional sessions judge Deepti Devesh of Patiala House Courts, after the court expressed disinclination to grant bail to Swami during its last hearing on October 13. The court had noted that the gravity of offence committed by him had “increased multifold sheerly because of the large number of victims”.

The judge had orally told the court that Swami was an influential person and could use a proxy to influence the witnesses in the case.

Senior advocate Ajay Burman, on behalf of Swami, submitted, “We are withdrawing the bail plea as we want to wait for the chargesheet in the matter to be filed to examine the allegations”.

The Delhi Police, in a status report, informed the court that they have examined most of the witnesses, from whose phones they have purportedly recovered obscene conversations and videos, recorded and sent by Swami. The report added that Swami was yet to allow police access to his iPad.

Several witnesses joined the Friday hearing through videoconferencing, as the hearing was held remotely. In his bail plea, Swami alleged that the complainants were “tutored” and had framed him because of his enforcement of “strict discipline” at the institute.

Swami has claimed that he had no direct interaction with students as he served only as the chairman-cum-managing director of the institute. “The applicant’s role was confined to policy-making, vision and overall guidance, ensuring the institute upheld the highest standards of education, discipline and research,” the plea stated.

Evading arrest since August 5, when a molestation FIR was lodged against him, he was arrested from a hotel in Agra on September 27.

A Delhi court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea in one of the forgery cases. Swami was sent to judicial custody until November 14, when he will be produced in court.