Delhi: More traffic restrictions due to large influx of kanwariyas

Several parts of east and northeast Delhi faced heavy traffic congestion on Monday and are expected to experience severe traffic snarls throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning, as at least seven major stretches connecting Uttar Pradesh were closed to vehicles due to the large influx of kanwariyas. The Delhi Traffic Police issued two traffic advisories on Monday, listing the roads closed from 8am on Monday until 8am on Wednesday. The advisories also included alternative routes for motorists. Traffic at Dhaula Kuan on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The closed stretches include: the left carriageway of Grand Trunk (GT) Road from Keshav Chowk roundabout to Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate, the GT Road from Apsara border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara border, Anand Vihar to Apsara border, the GT Road to Vivek Vihar underpass, from Swami Dayanand Marg (SDN Marg) to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road), and Pushta Road to Shastri Park.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said the left carriageway of the GT Road from the Keshav Chowk roundabout to Yudhishthir Setu (ISBT) will be closed to vehicles from 8am on July 21 to 8am on July 23 to facilitate safe passage of kanwariyas. The post also suggested five alternative routes for motorists.

For traffic from SDN Marg to Kashmere Gate ISBT, drivers can use Keshav Chowk underpass towards Moujpur or take a U-turn from Shyam Chowk towards SDN Marg, Vikas Marg or Master Plan Road for the ISBT. For traffic from Seelampur, T- Point, Road No 66 may be used towards Wazirabad Road. For traffic from Dharampura T-Point, traffic may take road number 66 up to Wazirabad Road or Keshav Chowk underpass towards Vikas Marg.

“For traffic from Old Iron Bridge towards GT road, Pusta Road towards Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar may be taken. Similarly, for traffic from Shastri Park Pushta Road, the GT Road from Shastri Park to Road No. 66 or up to Keshav Chowk Underpass towards Vikas Marg may be taken. Traffic shall be controlled towards GT road from Khajoori Chowk and diverted on Wazirabad road for ISBT,” the traffic police said.

Similarly, motorists coming from Seemapuri towards Apsara border may use the underpass towards Road Number 56. For traffic coming from Anand Vihar, the underpass towards Seemapuri may be used to reach the Apsara border. Motorists can use the Apsara border route and then Road Number-56 while coming on the GT Road to Vivek Vihar, the advisory said. For traffic on the SDN Marg, people can use Vikas Marg or NH-9 while those coming on Pusta Road may use the NH-9 or the Ring Road, the traffic police said.

The Agra Canal Road connecting Noida and Faridabad via Kalindi Kunj-Yamuna bridge has also been closed until Wednesday for the same reason.