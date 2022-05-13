Delhi fire tragedy: What we know so far | 5 top developments

At least 27 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building on Friday near Delhi's Mundka metro station, the Delhi Police officials told Hindustan Times. According to police officials, more than 70 people were present in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor. Twelve people were injured and are undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the Babasahab Ambedkar Medical College.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Pradhan Mantri National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who died in the fire. Additionally, the PM's office announced, the injured will be given a ₹50,000 aid.



Here are the top developments which unfolded in the three-storey building fire till now:



1. The Delhi Fire Services chief told HT that the fire control room had received a call reporting the fire at around 4.40 pm. Initially, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot following which 14 more were dispatched due to the scale of the blaze.



2. A body of a woman was recovered from the building during the rescue operations. Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, told PTI that some people had jumped off the building to escape the blaze. They had been shifted to the hospital.



3. The fire was initiated on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company has now been arrested.



4. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that the fire was doused. “Tragic fire in a building near Mundka Metro station. Fire doused, 20 bodies recovered. My condolences to families,” he said.



5. President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the deaths in the Mundka fire tragedy. "Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

