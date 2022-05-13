Delhi fire tragedy: What we know so far | 5 top developments
At least 27 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building on Friday near Delhi's Mundka metro station, the Delhi Police officials told Hindustan Times. According to police officials, more than 70 people were present in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor. Twelve people were injured and are undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the Babasahab Ambedkar Medical College.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Pradhan Mantri National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who died in the fire. Additionally, the PM's office announced, the injured will be given a ₹50,000 aid.
Here are the top developments which unfolded in the three-storey building fire till now:
1. The Delhi Fire Services chief told HT that the fire control room had received a call reporting the fire at around 4.40 pm. Initially, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot following which 14 more were dispatched due to the scale of the blaze.
2. A body of a woman was recovered from the building during the rescue operations. Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, told PTI that some people had jumped off the building to escape the blaze. They had been shifted to the hospital.
3. The fire was initiated on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company has now been arrested.
4. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that the fire was doused. “Tragic fire in a building near Mundka Metro station. Fire doused, 20 bodies recovered. My condolences to families,” he said.
5. President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the deaths in the Mundka fire tragedy. "Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
-
Delhi: Mercury crosses 46°C in some areas, IMD says heatwave to worsen
Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (C) in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a 'severe heatwave' would take hold of the city on Saturday Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5C — three degrees above normal — on Friday, while Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.1C.
-
State increases Raj Thackeray’s security following death threats
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray after he allegedly received death threats for his campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques. MNS legislator Bala Nandgaonkar had warned the state government against ignoring these threats. “The whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray's hair is touched,” warned Nandgaonkar. “I will personally ask the Maharashtra Government to not just double but triple the security for Raj Thackeray,” said Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.
-
Modi-Shah must keep politics aside and pay attention to Kashmir: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: A day after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Shiv Sena on Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must keep electoral politics aside and pay attention to the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that merely pointing fingers at Pakistan would not help and asked what step the Central government was taking to better the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Maharashtra logs 263 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Mumbai: The state on Friday reported 263 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 78,80,337 and the death toll to 1,47,853. Maharashtra now has 1,455 active cases. In the 24 hours till Friday, 28,541 tests were conducted in the state, and the daily test positivity rate is 0.92%. Overall, 8,05,09,470 tests have been conducted in the state, and the overall test positivity rate is 9.79%.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to promote flower farming with NBRI
The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to join hands with the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute to prepare a roadmap for the promotion of flower farming in the state under the National Floriculture Mission launched by the Centre more than two years ago, people aware of the development said. CSIR-NBRI director SK Barik sought the state government's support in its endeavours. Horticulture department director RK Tomar said currently the state government had no separate scheme for floriculture promotion.
