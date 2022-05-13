Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi fire tragedy: What we know so far | 5 top developments
delhi news

Delhi fire tragedy: What we know so far | 5 top developments

The Delhi Fire Services told HT that the first call was reported at 4.40 pm. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot followed by 14 more due to the scale of the fire which broke out on the first floor of the building.
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
Published on May 13, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

At least 27 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building on Friday near Delhi's Mundka metro station, the Delhi Police officials told Hindustan Times. According to police officials, more than 70 people were present in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor. Twelve people were injured and are undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the Babasahab Ambedkar Medical College. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh from the Pradhan Mantri National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who died in the fire. Additionally, the PM's office announced, the injured will be given a 50,000 aid.

Here are the top developments which unfolded in the three-storey building fire till now:

1. The Delhi Fire Services chief told HT that the fire control room had received a call reporting the fire at around 4.40 pm. Initially, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot following which 14 more were dispatched due to the scale of the blaze. 

2. A body of a woman was recovered from the building during the rescue operations. Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, told PTI that some people had jumped off the building to escape the blaze. They had been shifted to the hospital. 

3. The fire was initiated on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company has now been arrested.

4. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that the fire was doused. “Tragic fire in a building near Mundka Metro station. Fire doused, 20 bodies recovered. My condolences to families,” he said.

5. President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the deaths in the Mundka fire tragedy. "Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi fire mundka
delhi fire mundka
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • New Delhi, India - May 13, 2022: Pedestrians on a hot summer day at Mandi House area in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Delhi: Mercury crosses 46°C in some areas, IMD says heatwave to worsen

    Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (C) in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a 'severe heatwave' would take hold of the city on Saturday Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5C — three degrees above normal — on Friday, while Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.1C.

  • The MNS chief has also shifted to ‘Shivtirth’ his new residence which is just near Krishna Kunj, his previous house. (AFP)

    State increases Raj Thackeray’s security following death threats

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray after he allegedly received death threats for his campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques. MNS legislator Bala Nandgaonkar had warned the state government against ignoring these threats. “The whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray's hair is touched,” warned Nandgaonkar. “I will personally ask the Maharashtra Government to not just double but triple the security for Raj Thackeray,” said Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.

  • In a dig at the BJP, Raut said that issues such as Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop places of worship would not help the situation in Kashmir. (HT PHOTO)

    Modi-Shah must keep politics aside and pay attention to Kashmir: Sanjay Raut

    Mumbai: A day after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Shiv Sena on Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must keep electoral politics aside and pay attention to the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that merely pointing fingers at Pakistan would not help and asked what step the Central government was taking to better the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • As many as 240 patients recovered across the state on Friday, with a recovery rate of 98.11%. (REUTERS)

    Maharashtra logs 263 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

    Mumbai: The state on Friday reported 263 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 78,80,337 and the death toll to 1,47,853. Maharashtra now has 1,455 active cases. In the 24 hours till Friday, 28,541 tests were conducted in the state, and the daily test positivity rate is 0.92%. Overall, 8,05,09,470 tests have been conducted in the state, and the overall test positivity rate is 9.79%.

  • “CSIR-Floriculture mission is a farm-based income generating enterprise having high potential to earn foreign exchange and generate employment for rural and urban youths,” NBRI director SK Barik said (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

    Uttar Pradesh government to promote flower farming with NBRI

    The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to join hands with the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute to prepare a roadmap for the promotion of flower farming in the state under the National Floriculture Mission launched by the Centre more than two years ago, people aware of the development said. CSIR-NBRI director SK Barik sought the state government's support in its endeavours. Horticulture department director RK Tomar said currently the state government had no separate scheme for floriculture promotion.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out