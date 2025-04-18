Delhi: Nanny, 14, found dead at employer’s house in Vasant Kunj

A 14-year-old girl working as a nanny was found dead at her employer’s residence in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday evening. While police are treating it as a case of suicide, the girl’s family has alleged foul play, claiming she was assaulted and threatened by her employers. Police received a call around 6:30pm on Wednesday reporting a suspected suicide. (Representational image)

Police received a call around 6:30pm on Wednesday reporting a suspected suicide, deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Surendra Chaudhary said. “When we reached the residence in Shanti Kunj, the girl was found dead inside the washroom. She appeared to have died by suicide,” Chaudhary said.

The girl had been working at the house for about six weeks.

“The employers initially claimed she was around 19 or 20 years old, as told by her parents. Later they revised it to 17. But based on her Aadhaar card, we found she was 14. We are verifying her exact age,” Chaudhary said.

Police said that her employers are a 39-year-old man who works at a private firm in Gurugram, and his 38-year-old wife, who works from home. The couple lives with their two young daughters, aged around two and eight.

The employer told police that he returned home from work at around 4pm, after which he and the family went to sleep, according to a police officer aware of details in the case.

“They said the cook rang the bell at 6pm. When the girl didn’t answer the door as usual, they woke up, searched the house, and found the washroom locked. Using a key, they unlocked the door and found her dead,” the officer said.

A crime and forensic team was dispatched, and the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for postmortem.

“Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” DCP Chaudhary said.

However, the girl’s family, who live in Verma Farm locality, have alleged foul play.

Her 18-year-old sister said the girl began working in the household as a nanny on March 4 and was unhappy in the job. “She used to call me every day, but didn’t call on Wednesday. She had decided to leave the job after completing two months, as we had to go to our village in Rae Bareilly,” the sister said.

She further alleged that the girl was slapped by the employers for accidentally breaking a utensil earlier this month and was threatened when she took two days off. “She was also told me that she they threatened her with ‘dire consequences’ if she took more than two leaves,” she said.

“Their older daughter also hit her once. When my sister tried to complain, they silenced her,” the sister claimed.

The family also said they weren’t allowed to see the girl’s body initially, and when they did, they noticed marks on her neck and face for which they say they have received no explanation.

Responding to these allegations, DCP Chaudhary said, “The postmortem has been conducted. We are awaiting the report to determine the next course of action.”