Delhi: NDMC begins Phase-II upgrade of Khan Market

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday began Phase-II of its upgradation project at south Delhi’s Khan Market. The project, estimated at ₹1.21 crore, is expected to be completed by April 2026, NDMC officials said. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

The project, estimated at ₹1.21 crore, is expected to be completed by April 2026, NDMC officials said.

NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the market’s middle lane, said the road would be upgraded with granite flooring and integrated service ducts for civil and electrical utilities.

According to NDMC officials, the project — Upgradation and Improvement of Environs of Khan Market (Phase-II) — includes laying a new 400mm diameter drainage line with gully trap chambers, installation of leather-finish granite stone flooring, a new water supply line, ducts and conduit pipes for electrical and utility services, replacement of manhole covers and installation of stainless steel dust bins.

“M30 grade concrete and granite stone flooring will be done at the entry points to enhance durability and appearance,” Chahal added.

NDMC officials said other ongoing initiatives at the market included mechanised wet cleaning during night hours, regular inspections with market associations and recently upgraded public toilet facilities. Plans to improve parking facilities and traffic management in the area have also been proposed.

The initiative is part of NDMC’s broader redevelopment programme announced in its 2026–27 budget, officials added.