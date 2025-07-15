Delhi: NGT pulls up MCD for failing to shut down 3 garbage collection sites

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for failing to comply with its earlier order to shut down three garbage collection sites—or dhalaos—in Jangpura Extension’s H and D blocks, following continued dumping of waste at the locations. MCD has been shutting dhalaos across the city since 2021, and repurposing the structures to set up milk booths, resting areas for sanitation staff,stores, mini public libraries, senior citizens centres, charitable dispensaries, and subsidised meal points. Instead of dhalaos, new material recovery facilities are being set up. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava issued a final warning to the civic body, giving it six weeks to rectify the problem.

The Jangpura Extension residents’ welfare association, which had earlier approached NGT citing unscientific and illegal dumping of waste in the heart of the residential colony, has moved an execution plea claiming that MCD, despite claims, has been unable to stop dumping of waste at these dhalaos, which are now spilling onto the roads. The fresh plea also had photographs attached, taken over several weeks from May until early July.

In its order dated July 9, NGT noted that the posting of sanitation workers by MCD had proven “ineffective,” despite the civic body assigning four safai karamcharis in two shifts at the sites to prevent dumping.

“This reflects that the order of NGT has not been complied with and the posting of the staff to prevent throwing of garbage in dhalaos in question has proved to be ineffective. Contrary picture is reflected in the photographs produced by the applicant,” the bench noted, adding that it was the responsibility of the assistant commissioner, central zone, to ensure compliance.

NGT added that within six weeks, a fresh status report needed to be filed to showcase what action has been taken in the area. “Learned counsel appearing for MCD has prayed for last opportunity to ensure full compliance of the order of NGT. As of last opportunity, further six weeks’ time is granted to the counsel for MCD to file a fresh status report,” it added.

In February, MCD told NGT about the closure of dhalaos H, D and P/Q in Jangpura Extension, on a 2023 plea filed by the RWA. Instead, a portable compactor transfer station (PCTS) was set up in the area to manage waste. In its affidavit, MCD also said it was planning another PCTS at blocks H and D of the locality.