Delhi: No new Covid deaths in city for two days in a row

The city added 49 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, showed data from the state government’s daily health bulletin, even as it added no deaths of the disease for the second day in a row — the first time this has happened in the city since the early days of the pandemic in May last year.

So far, 25,068 people have succumbed to the illness in the city, shows state government data.

The city’s fresh case-count on Sunday came on the back of 71,348 new tests, 0.07% of which returned positive. This statistic has been below 1% in Delhi for 74 days, and lower than 5% for 84, shows data from the state government.

Currently, 502 people in the Capital are battling the viral infection.

