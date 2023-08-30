News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi on track for second-driest August in two decades with 60% rainfall deficit: IMD

Delhi on track for second-driest August in two decades with 60% rainfall deficit: IMD

PTI |
Aug 30, 2023 11:06 PM IST

Delhi is on track to experiencing the second-driest August in at least two decades, with a rainfall deficit of 60%.

With a rainfall deficit of 60 per cent so far, Delhi is on track to experiencing the second-driest August in at least two decades, according to India Meteorological Department data.

Warm and dry conditions are likely in the city over the next four to five days. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
Warm and dry conditions are likely in the city over the next four to five days. (Amal KS / HT Photo)

Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months. The cumulative precipitation so far this year has already surpassed the yearly quota of 774 mm.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall so far this month (91.8 mm) being 60 per cent less than normal.

The city recorded just 41.6mm rainfall in August 2022 against a normal of 247.7mm, making it the national capital's driest August in 16 years. In 2006, it had recorded just 98 mm rainfall during the month.

Warm and dry conditions are likely in the city over the next four to five days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum 36.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out