Delhi panel rejects NDMC design proposal to demolish, reconstruct Bihar Niwas

The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has turned down a proposal submitted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to demolish and reconstruct the Bihar Niwas in Chanakyapuri, saying the building design presented was a generic “modern structure” that failed to reflect the cultural identity and heritage of Bihar.

The commission, which considered the matter in its meeting on August 21, observed that the proposal was first approved more than three decades ago but the current submission pertained to the construction of a new building after demolishing the existing facility, according to the minutes of the meeting accessed by HT.

Officials aware of the matter said the NDMC forwarded the revised building plan for Bihar Niwas for a redevelopment project with two basements, a ground floor and six upper floors. Following deliberations, the commission conveyed several critical observations that now require compliance before the plan can be reconsidered.

Bihar Niwas, which currently serves as the state’s guest house in the Capital, was originally cleared by DUAC in 1991, and its construction was completed in 1994.

The DUAC noted that while the proposed structure had a contemporary look, the façade lacked inspiration from Bihar’s art, architecture, and historical features, which together form an integral part of the state’s ‘cultural legacy’.

“The proposed façade has a modern look that does not suitably reflect the sovereign state’s representation in Delhi. It lacks inspiration from the rich cultural context of the state in terms of art, architecture, and historical features that collectively form Bihar’s rich heritage,” DUAC said in its feedback.

The panel suggested that even a contemporary building that drew inspiration from the aspirations of Bihar’s people and leadership would be more acceptable than a generic structure. “It is recommended that the building’s elevation be redesigned while drawing greater inspiration from the state’s heritage, competitive capacities, and/or its aspirations,” DUAC said.

The commission has asked NDMC to resubmit the proposal with a thoroughly reworked design, including detailed architectural drawings and 3D visualisations to better illustrate the façade treatment, aesthetics and with cultural references incorporated.

DUAC also suggested the use of clear-story solar panels on a specially designed structural frame integrated with the building’s architecture. This, it said, would allow for extended panel coverage beyond the building footprint, enhance power generation capacity, improve aesthetics, and ensure easier maintenance. The installation would also reduce heat load by providing shading to the structure below.

Officials said the commission’s concerns largely stemmed from the need to ensure that state guest houses in the diplomatic enclave reflect the cultural ethos of the states they represent.

“The redevelopment of Bihar Niwas cannot be seen as just another construction project. State buildings in the Capital are symbolic representations of their respective regions, and architecture plays an important role in showcasing cultural identity,” an official familiar with the matter said.

