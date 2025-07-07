Delhi plans blood donation mobile app

The Delhi government will soon launch an online blood donor directory through a mobile application to facilitate those in need, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. CM Rekha Gupta during inspection of the mega blood donation camp organized at Anand Viharon Sunday. (Rekha Gupta - X)

The directory will contain names and phone numbers of blood donors for easy access, and seekers can reach out to the nearest donor, she said at a blood donation camp in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar.

“Blood donation saves lives. Many times, it becomes very difficult to save lives due to the unavailability of blood during treatment. We should all come together and join this blood donation campaign. Each unit of blood can save someone’s life,” said the CM, adding that the process to develop the application is underway.

“The Delhi government will soon launch a blood donation application linked to a blood donors’ directory, which will contain data on people willing to donate blood in Delhi. It will also have information regarding past donations and blood group...,” she added.

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva, who was also present at the camp, also called on people to donate blood.

“There is no greater act of giving..Today, these camps are being held at 500 locations nationwide. Every person should adopt blood donation as a regular practice and must donate blood once or twice a year, depending on their health,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birthday and said he instilled the spirit of “nation first” and “fought” for India’s unity.

The floral tribute ceremony held at Delhi Gate was attended by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Delhi BJP chief and Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra.

Vaishnaw said that Mukherjee made a monumental contribution to shaping modern India. “He championed Indian languages at a time when English dominated. His struggle against Article 370 eventually led to its abrogation in 2019 — a key milestone in his ideological journey. Today, efforts are ongoing in Kashmir to emotionally and economically integrate it with the rest of India, including road and rail development.”