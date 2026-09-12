Delhi plans elevated road, underpass to ease congestion

The public works department (PWD) is set to undertake detailed feasibility studies for two major road infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion on some of the city’s busiest stretches. These include an approximately 8km elevated road linking Rani Jhansi Road with Punjabi Bagh West Metro station via Anand Parbat and Zakhira, and a 500-metre underpass near the Crown Plaza traffic signal in Mayur Vihar. The estimated consultancy cost for both studies is ₹2.73 crore. (Photo for representation)

A senior PWD official said the two projects are at the feasibility stage and the department will assess their alignments and traffic requirements before finalising the proposals. The estimated consultancy cost for both studies is ₹2.73 crore.

“The two projects are intended to address traffic bottlenecks at important locations. The elevated corridor would provide a continuous grade-separated connection between Rani Jhansi Road and Punjabi Bagh West Metro station through Anand Parbat and Zakhira, while the proposed underpass at Mayur Vihar is aimed at separating through traffic from movements at the busy junction,” the official said.

According to the official, the proposed elevated road will cover around 8km and is being planned as a continuous connection between the central and western parts of the city.

The route will pass through Anand Parbat and Zakhira before reaching Punjabi Bagh West Metro station. The project is expected to provide an alternative to traffic currently using surface roads through central Delhi and adjoining areas, particularly vehicles travelling towards Punjabi Bagh and other parts of west Delhi.

By taking a section of the traffic above existing intersections, the proposed corridor could reduce pressure on junctions along the route and improve traffic movement between the two ends of the corridor, officials said.

Officials said the proposal includes an elevated connection from Rani Jhansi Road towards Anand Parbat and a separate recommendation for a flyover between Anand Parbat and Brahma Kumari Chowk over New Rohtak Road. The current feasibility study, however, covers the approximately 8km connection up to Punjabi Bagh West Metro station, while the rest will be taken up at a later stage, the official said.

The second project is considerably shorter but targets a specific congestion point in east Delhi. The PWD plans to examine the feasibility of constructing a 500-metre underpass near the Crown Plaza traffic signal in Mayur Vihar.

The junction is located near a DMRC elevated corridor, and the PWD has identified heavy traffic flow and frequent congestion at the intersection. The proposed arrangement envisages an underpass for through traffic, along with a rotary at ground level to handle other movements.

“The Mayur Vihar location experiences congestion because different traffic movements converge at the junction. The underpass is being examined as a way of allowing traffic to move without being held up at the intersection, while local movements can continue at ground level,” the official said.

The feasibility studies will be followed by detailed project reports covering the proposed designs, estimated construction costs, economic and financial viability, and environmental and social considerations. Officials added that road safety audits will also be part of the project preparation before the proposals move towards implementation.

The PWD is already working on around 18 flyover and underpass projects announced over the past couple of years.