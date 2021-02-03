Delhi Police announce cash rewards for info on R-Day violence suspects

The Delhi Police have announced cash rewards of ₹6 lakh for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including actor Deep Sidhu, allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the iconic Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 (Republic Day), officers involved in the investigation into the matter said.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said Rs1 lakh each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, and three other suspects identified as Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh.

₹50,000 reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of four other suspects identified as Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh.

A second police officer, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said Jugraj Singh from Punjab’s Tarn Taran has been identified as the one who hoisted a farmers’ union flag and a religious flag at Red Fort.

Two cases were registered in connection with the violence and vandalism at the monument during the rally. Over 40 police personnel were injured in the violence.

Many video clips and photographs showed the protestors involving in clashes with security personnel and also hoisting the religious flag on the monument. In the videos, Sidhu was also seen with the protesters.

A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the rally and an incident on January 29 when a group of persons, claiming to be locals, entered the protest site at Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police.

Police said they have arrested 123 people in connection with the violent incidents that left 510 security personnel injured.

On Tuesday, the police said they have seized 14 tractors that were a part of the rally.