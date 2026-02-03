New Delhi, A 17-year-old boy bludgeoned a railway technician with a gas cylinder and then slit his throat after he allegedly tried to force himself on the minor, police said on Tuesday. Delhi Police apprehends boy for killing railway staffer who attempted to sexually assault him

According to police, Sandeep Kumar Malviya , who had been missing since January 25, was found dead inside a locked room in a parking area of north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh.

The body was found in a semi-naked condition, with articles scattered over it. It also bore injury marks on the neck and chest, and the face was partially decomposed, they added.

The crime and forensic science lab teams examined the scene, and the body was sent to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for a post-mortem. The clothes found at the spot were seized.

"Sandeep had left home on his motorcycle around 3 pm on January 25, but did not return. On January 27, a friend informed his family that his motorcycle was parked near RK Ashram Metro Station, after which a missing report was lodged at the Paharganj police station," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Jha said.

On February 2, his younger brother, Mandeep Kumar Malviya , came to know that Sandeep had rented a room in Railway Colony, Subzi Mandi, which he occasionally visited with friends.

The lock of the room was broken, and the body was found inside.

Police said CCTV footage from the area showed Sandeep travelling in an auto-rickshaw with a boy.

Investigators also found that ₹1 had been transferred from his UPI account as a test transaction.

The beneficiary account was traced to a mino, they added.

Police apprehended the minor, who is a resident of Ghaziabad, from the Mandir Marg area early on February 3. During questioning, the boy revealed that on the intervening night of January 25 and 26, he met the railway technician near a bar in Paharganj.

The minor also told police that he demanded money from Sandeep, following which he took the boy to the rented room.

Police said the boy hit the man on the head with a cylinder after he asked the minor for a sexual favour.

"Then, the boy slit Sandeep's throat with a shard of glass. In the scuffle, the minor also sustained multiple small cuts in his palm and right hand," the officer said.

The boy then changed his clothes, which were soaked in blood and put on Snadeep's extra set of clothes kept in the room. He also took away ₹2,000 in cash, the railway technician's credit card and mobile phone.

"The minor locked the room from the outside and slid the keys inside the room. He then escaped from there and went to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh," ACP Jha added.

Police said he later withdrew ₹4,000 from an ATM using the card and purchased a mobile phone worth ₹14,000. Clothes allegedly worn at the time of the crime, broken glass pieces, a gas cylinder from the spot and the newly purchased mobile phone have been recovered.

Further investigation is in progress, police said.

