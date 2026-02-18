An extortion syndicate allegedly targeting traffic police personnel by threatening to circulate fabricated videos was busted by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, said police. Delhi Police arrest 3 for extorting traffic officials

Police said three people, including a 32-year-old woman who is the prime suspect, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the case was registered on January 19 last year based on a complaint by a Delhi Traffic Police official.

“The complainant alleged that he was extorted of ₹1.2 lakh after being threatened that an objectionable and fabricated video of him would be made viral on social media platforms,” an officer said.

Police said their probe led them to the main accused, a 32-year-old woman from Samalkha in Haryana. On February 10, police said she was held along with her associates Sachin, 35, also from Haryana and Aamir Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi.

“During interrogation, the team found that the woman had earlier been associated with a similar gang allegedly run by Ashok Kumar, who died in December 2025. After his death, she formed her own group and began operating independently,” said DCP (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

The gang allegedly targeted traffic police personnel during challan proceedings and secretly recorded their official interactions using concealed spy cameras, Yadav said, adding that footage was then sent to a co-accused, Sumit, who edited and manipulated the clips to create misleading videos.

Police said the fake videos were used to threaten the personnel with social media circulation and false complaints. The accused used to demand money in exchange for deleting the footage. Those who refused were subjected to repeated harassment and complaints, which were withdrawn only after payment, the police said.

“Aamir had earlier been arrested in another similar case registered by the Crime Branch in April 2025. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate,” said another officer.