Delhi Police arrest ISIS terrorist who was a key operative of ‘Pune module’

The special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an alleged terrorist of Pune module of the Islamic State from a location near Biodiversity Park at Ganga Baksh Marg in Delhi late on Thursday, barely a week before Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. Representational image.

The terrorist, identified as 35-year-old Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, was apprehended with one sophisticated pistol with cartridges in his possession, officials aware of the matter said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that Ali carried a reward of ₹3 lakh from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terrorist activities.

“Ali, a college dropout, against whom the NIA had announced a reward of ₹3 lakh in September 12 last year for his alleged involvement with the ‘Pune ISIS module case’, had attended a “deradicalisation programme” of Delhi Police in 2018, when he was picked by intelligence agencies and the special cell. But he was later let off. The NIA had announced the reward of ₹3 lakh each for information on the four alleged terror suspects — Mohammed Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam alias Shafi alias Abdulla of Jharkhand, Talha Liyakat Khan of Pune, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali and Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Daiperwala, both from Delhi — in connection with the ‘Pune ISIS module case’,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, additional commissioner of police (special cell), said they had received intel about his whereabouts, and arrested him around 11 pm.

“A dedicated team of officials from the special cell immediately reached the spot and overpowered him. One star pistol of .30 bore and three live cartridges were also recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against Rizwan. He was wanted by Delhi Police in a UAPA case in the capital and by NIA in a similar case in Kalachowky area in Mumbai,” he said.

Another officer aware of the matter said that Ali had been evading capture since escaping custody of Pune police.

“Ali, a resident of Daryaganj in Delhi, also allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several high-profile targets in Delhi and Mumbai, along with other members of the Pune ISIS module. The NIA had already arrested seven individuals involved in the ISIS Pune module. However, three suspects, including Rizwan, escaped during the crackdown. The NIA had previously arrested several of Rizwan’s associates involved in the same module,” he added.