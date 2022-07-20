Delhi Police arrest murder suspect who was on the run for 21 years

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was on the run for the last 21 years after allegedly murdering a trade union leader in Okhla industrial area in 2001 and was declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ by the court.

Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that acting on a tip-off, 48-year-old Anjani Kumar Singh was nabbed by a police team from Okhla industrial area. “He was working as a security guard there. On March 12, 2001, due to a labour dispute with union members, he and others thrashed union president Rajender Singh and Anil Kumar, resulting in Rajender Singh’s. A case was lodged on March 12, 2001, under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 308 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against 10 persons on the basis of a complaint filed by Anil Kumar, who was injured,” she said.

She also said that in this case, three other suspects, Bhagwan Thakur, Avdhesh Kumar and Mohammad Saleem, were arrested in 2001 and convicted after a trial in court. “Seven remaining suspects involved in the murder, including Anjani, were declared proclaimed offenders by a metropolitan magistrate court on March 1, 2002. With Anjani’s arrest, the police have arrested six proclaimed offenders declared in this case so far. One suspect is still at large,” she said.