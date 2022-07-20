Delhi Police arrest murder suspect who was on the run for 21 years
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was on the run for the last 21 years after allegedly murdering a trade union leader in Okhla industrial area in 2001 and was declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ by the court.
Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that acting on a tip-off, 48-year-old Anjani Kumar Singh was nabbed by a police team from Okhla industrial area. “He was working as a security guard there. On March 12, 2001, due to a labour dispute with union members, he and others thrashed union president Rajender Singh and Anil Kumar, resulting in Rajender Singh’s. A case was lodged on March 12, 2001, under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 308 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against 10 persons on the basis of a complaint filed by Anil Kumar, who was injured,” she said.
She also said that in this case, three other suspects, Bhagwan Thakur, Avdhesh Kumar and Mohammad Saleem, were arrested in 2001 and convicted after a trial in court. “Seven remaining suspects involved in the murder, including Anjani, were declared proclaimed offenders by a metropolitan magistrate court on March 1, 2002. With Anjani’s arrest, the police have arrested six proclaimed offenders declared in this case so far. One suspect is still at large,” she said.
-
Cash-strapped MCD to levy garbage user charges on more commercial properties
Cash-strapped unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to levy “garbage user charges” on more number of commercial properties so that its present fee collection of ₹18-19 lakh a month increases to about ₹10 crore a month, officials in the know of the matter have said.
-
MCD polls: Supreme Court notice to Centre, Delhi election commission
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi state election commission on a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party for conducting municipal elections in the Capital without any further delay. Act, 2022 on April 5, the State Election Commission issued notification on April 20 suspending indefinitely all preparatory efforts for the conduct of the 2022 elections.
-
Day after woman gave birth outside Safdarjung, doctors criticise admin notices to 5 medics
A day after a 21-year-old woman gave birth outside south Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, resulting in the hospital taking action against five doctors from the gynaecology department, several resident doctors' associations have criticised the hospital administration for “pinning the blame on junior doctors” to “escape responsibility”. On Tuesday, a 21-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh delivered a baby outside Safdarjung Hospital nearly 12 hours after the doctors allegedly denied her admission.
-
Heavy showers bring relief from sultry weather, but flood Delhi roads
Intense thundershowers lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, bringing respite from the hot and humid conditions prevailing in the city even as waterlogging was reported from several key road stretches affecting movement of traffic. India Meteorological Department said Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded 52.4mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm. It added that Palam recorded a 'heavy' rainfall spell of 92.4mm during the same duration.
-
Second DSEU skill centre launched in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj
In order to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth of low-income communities, the state government on Wednesday launched the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Lighthouse Centre in north Delhi's Malka Ganj. Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said the centre will address the skill development needs of the youth living in slum clusters in and around the area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics