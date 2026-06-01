New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested two vehicle thieves who allegedly stole four-wheelers from the capital and sold them to buyers in Punjab and Rajasthan, and recovered eight cars from their possession, officials said on Monday. Delhi Police arrests two inter-state vehicle thieves, recovers eight stolen cars

The accused have been identified as Maninder Singh and Harjot Singh , both from Punjab, they said.

"The duo was part of a vehicle-lifting network that targeted high-end cars in Delhi and transported them to Amritsar, Chandigarh and Jaipur," DCP Shashank Jaiswal said in a statement.

According to police, a special drive was launched to curb vehicle theft and dismantle networks involved in such crimes in Delhi.

A tip-off was received on May 21 about the movement of vehicle thieves involved in stealing luxury vehicles in Delhi.

Acting on the lead, police laid a trap in Rohini and arrested Maninder Singh, who was moving in a stolen vehicle that was traced to the Begumpur area, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Maninder disclosed the involvement of Harjot and revealed details of vehicle thefts committed by the duo, the officer said.

Acting on the disclosures, police arrested Harjot from Amritsar on May 24 and recovered a stolen car from him.

Subsequently, police conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Amritsar and Jaipur, leading to the recovery of six high-end stolen vehicles.

The recovered vehicles include one Hyundai Creta, one Toyota Fortuner, one Hyundai Alcazar, one Honda Amaze, one Maruti Suzuki Baleno, one Maruti Suzuki Brezza and two Kia Seltos SUVs, police said.

"With their arrests, police have now solved eight vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations. Maninder, a 12th pass, was previously involved in nine criminal cases, including four in Delhi. Harjot, a graduate, was involved in five similar cases in Punjab," the DCP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.