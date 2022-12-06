Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector found dead in Dwarka park

A Delhi Police assistant sub inspector was found dead with a gunshot injury in a park in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday, adding that prima facie, they believe the policeman died by suicide.

The incident came to light at around 9am on Tuesday, when a woman, who had gone to the Dwarka Sector 19 district park for a morning walk, discovered the body and called the police control room, officers said. Subsequently, a police team reached the spot and found the man, clad in the traffic police uniform and jacket, dead with his service pistol nearby.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said, “The family told us that he was stressed because of some reason which they are not aware of. He left his home at around 3.30am after telling his daughter that he was leaving for work. We did not find any suicide note. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. For now, inquest proceeding is being conducted.”

The DCP added that just before his death, the deceased had gone on leave for around five days without informing anybody.

“He was absent from duty between November 26 and December 1. He had not informed his office or family members about the leave. On December 1, he returned home and told his family that he had gone to Rajasthan for some work. He had resumed his work and was part of a team on election duty,” Vardhan said.

Officers said a team of officials from the forensic science laboratory visited the spot and collected forensic samples, adding that police are also probing how the man reached the park in Dwarka from his house.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)