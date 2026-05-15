New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a counterfeit garment manufacturing racket operating from the Naraina Industrial Area in west Delhi and seized more than 3,400 fake branded jeans along with forged labels, packaging material and industrial stitching machines, an official said on Friday. Delhi Police bust counterfeit garment racket in Naraina, seize over 3,400 fake branded jeans

The operation was carried out after a complaint was received regarding the manufacture and storage of counterfeit garments carrying labels of reputed international brands, he said.

A case has been registered at Naraina police station after obtaining permission from the competent authority, the officer said.

Police said search and seizure warrants under Section 96 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were obtained from a court before simultaneous raids were conducted at four locations in Naraina Industrial Area on May 12.

"The raids were conducted in the presence of authorised representatives of the complainant companies, who verified the recovered products as counterfeit articles," the officer said.

According to a statement, police seized 780 counterfeit Levi's jeans, 720 fake Zara jeans, 540 counterfeit Calvin Klein jeans and 470 imitation Tommy Hilfiger jeans from one of the units. Thousands of forged labels and four industrial stitching machines were also recovered from the premises.

At another unit, police arrested one Rishab Garg and recovered 296 counterfeit jeans, fake material, forged tags and a stitching machine. Two more raids at Naraina Ring Road and the adjoining industrial area led to the recovery of 650 counterfeit jeans from the units which were being operated by two men.

In total, police seized more than 3,400 counterfeit jeans, thousands of forged labels and tags, packaging material and seven industrial stitching machines allegedly used in manufacturing fake branded garments.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain, distributors and other people linked to the racket.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.