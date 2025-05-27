Delhi Police bust govt exam cheating racket

The Delhi Police on Monday said they busted a government exam cheating racket after arresting two employees, including a physics teacher, of a private school in south Delhi. The police also arrested a 40-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old man who appeared as a dummy candidate (exam solver) in the exam that was conducted by the CBSE on May 18 for the post of junior secretariate attendant in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (JNVS). The DCP said that the arrests happened following investigation in a case of cheating, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy that was registered at the Greater Kailash police station. (Representational image)

The two employees of the private school in Greater Kailash 1, physics teacher Bimal Kumar Singh, 59, and 50-year-old office superintendent, Baljeet Singh, had allegedly facilitated the illegal entry of the dummy candidate, Sumit Dahiya, to the school to appear in the exam on behalf of the actual candidate, who has been identified as Ankur Sangwan, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

“They ensured Dahiya’s unhindered entry to the school for the purpose of impersonation during the examination on the directions of the 40-year-old woman, who liaised with the school’s staffers. Bimal and Baljeet were paid ₹50,000 each for assisting Dahiya’s entry to the exam centre on May 18. The woman was offered ₹2 lakh for facilitating Dahiya’s appearance at the exam centre as a dummy candidate on behalf of Ankur. Dahiya was promised ₹6 lakh for clearing the exam for Ankur,” said DCP Chauhan, adding that his teams were looking for Ankur and the agent, who had orchestrated the impersonation plan for Ankur.

The DCP said that the arrests happened following investigation in a case of cheating, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy that was registered at the Greater Kailash police station after Dahiya was caught at the exam centre impersonating the original candidate in the JNVS's non-teaching staff recruitment examination conducted by CBSE on May 18.

“Dahiya was handed over to the police by the school’s principal. His arrest and interrogation led to the busting of the entire racket and arrests of the school’s two employees and the woman.” added Chauhan.

Police did not share names of the private school and the arrested woman.