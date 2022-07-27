Delhi Police bust interstate gang of conmen, 2 held
NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police, on Thursday, busted an interstate racket of conmen and arrested two persons from Ghaziabad who cheated innocent people on the pretext of providing them with insurance policies and getting them their money back in case of lapsed policies. Police have also recovered papers of the properties and two four-wheelers the men bought with the proceeds of the crime, officials said.
Deputy commissioner of police (IFSO unit) KPS Malhotra said that a man (whose identity police did not release) complained to IFSO about being cheated of ₹2.80 crore over 7-8 years by an unknown group of people on the pretext of insurance policies and getting back money stuck in lapsed insurance policies. “During the course of investigation, we undertook an exhaustive exercise of identifying the money trail and digital footprints, and found that about 30 bank accounts were used to dupe the complainant. The analysis of the money trail and the electronic records revealed that the racket was being operated across several states and many tiers. There are transactions of more than ₹12 crore n the alleged accounts and over 500 people have been duped by the gang,” he said.
He added that during technical analysis, police noticed that the conmen used fake SIM cards for tele-calling and created fake accounts for receiving money and money laundering. “We found they were operating in Dundahera and Crossings Republik areas of Ghaziabad. On Thursday, we laid a trap near Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad, and apprehended two persons-- SS Kumar (29) and A Nayak (29). While Kumar belongs to Bihar, Nayak is from Rajasthan. After graduating from school, both of them started working in a company providing customer support in the insurance sector. From that job, they learnt all the aspects of telecalling and started conning people. Raids are on to nab their other associates, who provide them with the data for telecalling as well as fake bank accounts,” the DCP said.
Malhotra also said that both the men have confessed to their involvement in the crime. “During sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they procure fake SIM cards to communicate and for telecalling and fake accounts for receiving the money and laundering ti. They have duped more than 500 people so far of more than ₹12 crore. So far, we have identified 30 victims. The police have also recovered two mobile phones used for telecalling, five debit cards of fake accounts, 20 debit/credit cards of various accounts, one Tata Nexon car, one more vehicle and papers of two properties purchased from proceeds of the crime in Noida and eight cheque books of various accounts,” he said.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
