New Delhi, Delhi Police busted a racket selling counterfeit branded garments and accessories in Vasant Kunj, an official said on Tuesday, adding that one person has been arrested and a large stock of fake products seized. Delhi Police bust racket selling fake branded garments at exhibition sale; one arrested

The accused allegedly organised a large-scale 'discount sale' exhibition at a hotel, passing off counterfeit items of premium brands as genuine products and luring customers with heavy discounts, the official said.

The operation was carried out following a complaint from Brand Protectors India Pvt Ltd, whose representatives flagged the sale of fake branded goods at the venue.

"During the raid conducted on May 3 at a hotel in Vasant Kunj, police found a well-organised exhibition, showcasing garments and accessories of reputed brands such as Peter England, Allen Solly, Mufti, Van Heusen, Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Zara, GANT, US Polo and Aurelia, among others," police said in a statement.

Customers were misled into believing that they were purchasing genuine branded products at discounted rates. Bills were issued, and digital payment methods like swipe machines and QR codes were used to give the operation a legitimate appearance, a senior police officer said.

"The complainants identified several items, including those branded as Peter England, Allen Solly and Mufti, as counterfeit products being sold as originals," he said.

Iqbal , a resident of Nuh in Haryana, who was managing the exhibition, was apprehended from the spot. During interrogation, he revealed that he was working under the directions of the alleged mastermind, Farukh Ahmad, who is currently absconding.

Police said Ahmad was responsible for procuring counterfeit goods and organising such exhibitions across cities, arranging venues, manpower and logistics to run the illegal trade.

According to investigators, the racket operated by setting up temporary exhibitions in hotels and convention centres, selling high-quality counterfeit or 'first-copy' products while projecting them as genuine branded merchandise. Customers were sometimes told the items were 'export surplus' to further mislead them.

"A large quantity of counterfeit goods was seized during the raid, including over 1,000 Allen Solly lowers, hundreds of T-shirts of various brands, ladies' purses labelled as Michael Kors, and footwear and garments of multiple premium labels. Luxury watches of brands such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Omega were also recovered and sealed," he added.

Police also seized ₹2.87 lakh in cash, swipe machines, QR code payment devices, bill books and other materials used to facilitate the sale.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Copyright Act at the Crime Branch police station. The accused has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Efforts are underway to trace other members of the racket and dismantle the wider network involved in the supply of counterfeit goods, officials said.

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