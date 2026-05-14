New Delhi, A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit products of several international luxury brands from a shop in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said on Thursday. Delhi Police busts counterfeit luxury goods racket, seizes fake items; one arrested

The accused, Mohit Sachdeva, was arrested during a raid at a shop in Shalimar Bagh, police in a statement said.

The police said a huge quantity of fake branded products, including clothing, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, deodorants, belts, handbags and footwear bearing counterfeit labels of reputed international brands, was recovered from the premises.

According to the police, the recovered items included counterfeit products of brands such as Prada, Lacoste, Balenciaga, Burberry, Gant and Hugo Boss.

Among the seized articles were 55 Prada T-shirts, 17 jeans, 40 sunglasses and several accessories, including belts, handbags and wallets. Police also recovered 44 Lacoste T-shirts, 55 Balenciaga T-shirts, 39 Burberry T-shirts, 34 Gant shirts, and 10 Hugo Boss wrist watches, along with several deodorants, caps, belts and shoes.

The police said the accused allegedly procured and sold clothing items, sunglasses, caps, belts, watches, perfume, deodorants and footwear by affixing counterfeit labels and tags of reputed brands and passing them off as genuine products in the market to earn illegal profits.

"He also portrayed himself as an authorised distributor of the brands," the police said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the case, and action was initiated following a complaint by a field officer and authorised representative of several international companies regarding the sale of counterfeit products from the shop, they said.

A police team conducted the raid after verifying the information and apprehended the accused from the shop.

During interrogation, Sachdeva disclosed that he had been engaged in selling counterfeit luxury products for illegal profits, the police said, adding that he was previously involved in a similar case registered at Shalimar Bagh police station in 2025.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.