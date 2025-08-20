Delhi Police chief tells officers to get camera-shy

New Delhi Officers said victims of such cases alleged physical, mental and financial abuse by those boasting a close connection with police officers by showing the pictures. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi Police commissioner SBK Singh has directed officers to discontinue the practice of getting photographed or being involved in videos with public persons, to curb misuse of such material in crime, an order issued by the top cop read. He also sought the preparation of a list of “undesirable people” who have been involved in such crimes, multiple police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Special commissioners of police (law and order) of zone 1, Ravindra Yadav, and zone 2, Madup Tewari, were directed to compile the list and submit it to special commissioner of police (intelligence) Anil Shukla by August 31. A committee of senior officers will be set up to look into the matter, officers said.

“It has been learnt that there are a large number of public persons who try to establish contact with police officers and get themselves photographed and use such photographs or such contacts with police personnel to their advantage by being party in organized crime in their area. Such individuals are actually undesirable people and contacts with them should be avoided,” the police chief said in the order issued on August 11. A copy of the order was accessed by HT.

“Some people are in the habit of putting such images as their profile pictures in their social media accounts to impress and influence others. They even put such photographs in their office and residence. It’s illegal when the same photographs are misused for nefarious designs such as threatening or extorting people,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

Citing an instance, the officer said there have also been instances of people with criminal backgrounds or those booked in cases getting themselves clicked with police.

Last month, a video of a social media influencer and his associates allegedly assaulting another influencer in full public view in west Delhi surfaced on social media, prompting the police to register a case, a second officer said.

“A few days later, a photograph of the alleged attacker (influencer) with a Delhi Police’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP) also surfaced on social media, attracting sharp criticism from social media users,” the second officer said.