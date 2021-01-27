Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence
A meeting of the Delhi Commissioner of Police with senior police officers is currently underway to review the security situation in the aftermath of Tuesday's violence that broke out amid farmers' tractor rally, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday.
Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday during the violence, it added.
The Delhi Police further informed on Wednesday that more than 300 police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26.
The Delhi Police is scheduled to hold a press briefing today over the incidents of violence in the national capital on Republic Day.
As per sources, a special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch is likely to investigate the entire incident.
According to the Delhi Police, with another FIR being registered at the IP Police Station in connection with the violence at ITO in the national capital, the total number of FIRs rose to 22 on Wednesday.
Traffic and metro services continue to remain affected post farmers' tractor rally violence.
Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory after traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital.
Security was also heightened near the Red Fort where a group of protestors entered the fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts yesterday.
Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Tuesday. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers at Ghazipur protest site say road closure led to Tuesday’s chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ tractor rally violence: 22 FIRs filed by Delhi Police so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament: Govind Ballabh Pant’s relocated statue to be unveiled in Delhi today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to conduct Covid vaccination drive today to make up for R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Ghazipur mandis, NH-9, NH-24 closed, says Delhi traffic police
- Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air quality very poor, likely to improve marginally today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lal Quila Metro station's entry, exit gates closed: DMRC
- Metro services were shut all across central, north and west Delhi yesterday after the farmers’ protest in the national capital turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many Delhi routes restricted day after farmers’ tractor rally violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The cream roll flâneur
- A street hawker, Muhammed Nadeem, travels to most parts of Delhi-NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One protester dies at ITO, 86 police personnel hurt
- One of the police personnel who has a head injury is “critical” and is admitted to the intensive care unit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farm to fist: Rampage at Red Fort’s ramparts
- The farmers were not supposed to be at Red Fort at all. The monument did not fall along the pre-decided routes the three rallies were to take.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security to stay tight, no plans to shut down borders, Delhi metro today
- Following the violence at Central Delhi’s ITO, East Delhi and several other parts, Delhi’s borders in East Delhi as well as the DND was briefly blocked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at farmers' tractor rally: What went wrong in the police plan?
- Police officers estimate that the city was overrun by around 200,000-250,000 protesters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP, Congress train guns at each other for protest violence
- Thousands of protesters who had been camping on Delhi’s borders with Hayana and Uttar Pradesh, stormed into the city, riding tractors, breaking through barriers and clashing with the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox