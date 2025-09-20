Delhi Police crime branch freezes properties worth ₹21cr in last eight months
The Delhi Police crime branch on Friday said that they have frozen properties, belonging to narco offenders, worth more than ₹21 crores in the last eight months.
Devesh Chandra Srivastava, special commissioner (Crime Branch) said that this year, properties worth ₹21.5 crore, belonging to at least 30 narco-offenders have been sealed and frozen. He said that in addition to this, they have initiated a financial investigation against 19 more narco offenders who have properties and assets valued above ₹5 crores.
Last year, he said the Crime Branch seized properties worth ₹5 crores belonging to 28 narco offenders. In 2023, he said that properties worth around ₹38 Lakh belonging to three narco offenders were frozen.
He said, “To eradicate drug trafficking from its roots, ensuring a safer and healthier society., the police department has done significant work in the field of financial investigation under the NDPS Act. This included forensic accounting, cyber-financial investigations, and cryptocurrency tracing. All these offenders have different ways to divert money. There’s also cross border money transactions”
