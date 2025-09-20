Delhi Police crime branch freezes properties worth 21cr in last eight months

The Delhi Police crime branch on Friday said that they have frozen properties, belonging to narco offenders, worth more than ₹21 crores in the last eight months. Last year, the crime branch seized properties worth ₹ 5 crores belonging to 28 narco offenders.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, special commissioner (Crime Branch) said that this year, properties worth ₹21.5 crore, belonging to at least 30 narco-offenders have been sealed and frozen. He said that in addition to this, they have initiated a financial investigation against 19 more narco offenders who have properties and assets valued above ₹5 crores.

Last year, he said the Crime Branch seized properties worth ₹5 crores belonging to 28 narco offenders. In 2023, he said that properties worth around ₹38 Lakh belonging to three narco offenders were frozen.

He said, “To eradicate drug trafficking from its roots, ensuring a safer and healthier society., the police department has done significant work in the field of financial investigation under the NDPS Act. This included forensic accounting, cyber-financial investigations, and cryptocurrency tracing. All these offenders have different ways to divert money. There’s also cross border money transactions”