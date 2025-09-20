Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Police crime branch freezes properties worth 21cr in last eight months

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 03:36 am IST

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, special commissioner (Crime Branch) said that this year, properties worth ₹21.5 crore, belonging to at least 30 narco-offenders have been sealed and frozen.

The Delhi Police crime branch on Friday said that they have frozen properties, belonging to narco offenders, worth more than 21 crores in the last eight months.

Last year, the crime branch seized properties worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crores belonging to 28 narco offenders.
Last year, the crime branch seized properties worth 5 crores belonging to 28 narco offenders.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, special commissioner (Crime Branch) said that this year, properties worth 21.5 crore, belonging to at least 30 narco-offenders have been sealed and frozen. He said that in addition to this, they have initiated a financial investigation against 19 more narco offenders who have properties and assets valued above 5 crores.

Last year, he said the Crime Branch seized properties worth 5 crores belonging to 28 narco offenders. In 2023, he said that properties worth around 38 Lakh belonging to three narco offenders were frozen.

He said, “To eradicate drug trafficking from its roots, ensuring a safer and healthier society., the police department has done significant work in the field of financial investigation under the NDPS Act. This included forensic accounting, cyber-financial investigations, and cryptocurrency tracing. All these offenders have different ways to divert money. There’s also cross border money transactions”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police crime branch freezes properties worth 21cr in last eight months
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On