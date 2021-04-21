Delhi Police demarcates corridors for oxygen containers held up in traffic

The Delhi Police created two dedicated corridors on Monday night for smooth passage of two oxygen containers stuck in traffic jams on their way from Greater Noida and Faridabad and prevented a crisis at an outer Delhi hospital, where at least 235 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment amid depleting oxygen supply. The city police also arranged 25 cylinders from four hospitals for Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute at Paschim Vihar.

“The level of oxygen in our hospital’s liquid oxygen plant was reaching a critical level on Monday night due to a delay in supply through two oxygen containers stuck in traffic jams at Noida and Faridabad borders. As per our protocol, we informed the concerned authorities, which provided green corridors and the containers were immediately escorted to the hospital,” said Sunil Sumbli, the institute’s medical superintendent.

Also read: Weekend lockdown in Ghaziabad, Noida

The two containers were carrying around 19,500 litres of oxygen.

The Paschim Vihar East Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the hospital comes, formed two escort teams and dispatched them to Greater Noida and Faridabad in separate emergency response vehicles. The escort teams were directed to contact the drivers of the two containers, find their exact locations, and escort them to the hospital as early as possible. They were asked to keep the sirens and lights of the vehicles on so that motorists could see the emergency and give them clear passage, said a police officer who was part of the operation, requesting not to be named.

Covid-19 helpline numbers(Hindustan Times)

Additional deputy police commissioner Sudhanshu Dhama said the teams set up dedicated corridors for the containers and escorted them to the hospital.

“In the meantime, around 25 oxygen cylinders were also arranged...”

The Delhi Police also arranged 20 oxygen cylinders and delivered them to a hospital with 35 Covid-19 patients in outer Delhi’s Nangloi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON