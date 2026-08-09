Delhi Police get 5-step workflow, guide on how to analyse internet activity amid 'spike in IDPR analysis'
Delhi Police has issued standardised guidelines for IPDR and dump-data analysis, including digital activity mapping, VPN detection, behavioural profiling etc
Delhi Police has standardised Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) and dump-data analysis through a series of training material amid increased demand for such data during major incidents and mass gatherings.
With separate cyber police stations in each district and specialised units in crime branch and cell, police said SOPs have been created for all investigators. The documents were released on Saturday.
A senior police officer said, “We have laid out guidelines since there’s a spike in IPDR analysis. There’s dump data analysis during any incident, such as the Red Fort blast, any heinous case, or even large scale planned processions.”
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IPDR helps investigators map online activity
One document, prepared by a sub inspector of the Delhi Police and seen by HT, said IPDR contains metadata of the user’s internet activity, and can help investigators establish how much data was exchanged and which service or application was accessed through timestamps, source and destination IP addresses, source and destination ports, bytes uploaded and downloaded, session duration, and subscriber identifiers.
IPDR can be correlated with call detail records (CDRs), customer application forms (KYC details), and mobile tower data to provide a “complete picture of any user activity”
The combination of internet activity with voice/SMS communication and physical location can lead police to trace the user’s device and his internet activity.
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Police guidelines flag VPN, proxy activity
Another document offered guidelines on how to identify VPN and proxy services, among others, including connections to unusual or high-risk IP addresses, traffic through uncommon ports, long-duration sessions involving relatively little data, encrypted traffic on non-standard ports, repeated connections to the same remote IP and unusually high data volumes during odd hours.
The training material also stresses that investigators should document their findings through “timelines and screenshots” and maintain legal authorisation, chain of custody, data integrity and subscriber privacy while handling such records.
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Five-step process for analysing IPDR
The training material lays out a five-step workflow for analysing IPDR — data ingestion and normalisation, IP and port mapping, correlation, behavioural profiling, and reporting and evidence.
Under behavioural profiling, investigators are advised to create user activity timelines and identify patterns, anomalies and unusual data spikes. The document also instructs them to examine VPN, proxy and Tor-related activity and connections to potentially malicious infrastructure.
“From ordering banned items, to searching for content on dark web, VPN is heavily used now,” said an officer.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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