Delhi Police hunt for 2 who gunned down man; 8 people detained

A day after a 24-year-old businessman was shot dead near south Delhi’s Chattarpur metro station, Delhi Police teams are on the lookout for the two assailants who have allegedly fled the city. Over eight people have been detained in connection with the case, police said on Friday. Arun Lohiya

According to investigating officers, Arun Lohiya and his father — residents of southwest Delhi’s Aya Nagar — were returning home in a car from Saket court when the assailants attacked him. DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan had said, “The car was stopped. Two men on a bike approached from the driver’s side and opened fire at him. He was shot at and was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. His father did not sustain any bullet injuries. There is a history of cross complaints between the two parties.”

“The families have been feuding over a plot in their village. However, last year, Lohiya allegedly thrashed one of the accused over the scrap business and was booked for attempted murder. He was jailed for six months,” an investigator said.

Police suspect the accused took help from Rohit Chaudhary gang to execute the murder. “Based on the victim’s father’s statement and initial probe, we are looking at involvement of Chaudhary’s gang who allegedly helped the assailants with recce, weapons, and escape,” the investigator said.

Chaudhary, a gangster involved in a dozen cases of murder, extortion, land grabbing and robbery, has been lodged in jail since 2021.