Delhi Police ink MoU with NDRF to train investigators

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to impart comprehensive disaster management training to their personnel

According to officials in the know, the partnership aims to disseminate practical knowledge and procedures among police personnel and make them aware of their role in the event of a disaster via a course comprising live demonstrations, lectures, workshops and group discussions.

Rakesh Asthana, the commissioner of police (CP), underlined the need for a dedicated unit of Delhi Police for disaster management along the lines of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). “During any disaster, police are the first to respond. There is an urgent need to equip them with the logistical and technical knowhow of disaster management. Considering the recent fire in Mundka and the storm that uprooted a number of trees leading to traffic jams in various parts of the national Capital, there is a need to train the local police in the basic techniques of disaster management. This MoU will prove a milestone in this direction,” he said.

Atul Karwal, director general (NDRF), said that the signing of this MoU will be a great opportunity for the NDRF and Delhi Police to work together and urged for more cooperation between the two agencies. “Delhi Police have been at the forefront during many serious disasters in Delhi and rescued many lives. With this initiative, Delhi Police will be now better equipped to respond and save lives in such situations. It will help anticipate situations that may lead to disasters and agencies can work on an action plan accordingly,” he said.