Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for trade fair

New Delhi Preparations underway at Bharat Mandapam for the India International Trade Fair. (ANI)

Vehicular movement in central and south Delhi roads in and around Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) will be disrupted for the next fortnight due to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held from November 14 to 27, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Wednesday.

The routes mainly include the Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road and the stretch of Ring Road near ITO. The trade fair usually clocks a footfall of 60,000 visitors on weekdays and 150,000 on weekends and holidays.

“People not visiting the IITF are requested to avoid/bypass these roads to ensure a hassle-free journey. Vehicles found parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in the National Stadium parking at Gate No 5, ” the traffic police said in the advisory.

Police also advised visitors to the venue to use the Metro and DTC buses.

“Those using Metro trains should deboard the trains at the Supreme Court Metro station and take entry to the venue through Gate Number 10 or use shuttle service for entry through gate numbers 6 and 4. Visitors may also deboard at Mandi House Metro station and walk to the venue. Those using DTC buses can alight at designated bus stops on the Mathura Road and the Bhairon Marg,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.