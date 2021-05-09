Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van Helpline' for senior citizens amid Covid-19

Delhi Police has launched a helpline number for senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid Covid-19.

South District Police of the national capital have launched a COVI Van Helpline (012- 26241077) for senior citizens in the neigbourhood amid the coronavirus situation here.

"After receiving any call for COVI Van, deployed police official on COVI Van with beat officer will go to the house of senior citizens and help them in getting their needs, including any essential item, vaccination and medicines," the Delhi Police statement said on Sunday.

The information of commencement of COVI Van has been disseminated in the Greater Kailash -1 area through beat officers and Residents Welfare Association (RWA).

All the precautions including - sanitisation, gloves, masks and social distancing - will be taken while and after every visit.

The city's Health bulletin released on Saturday said that it recorded 17,364 fresh Covid-19 cases and 332 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Delhi's cumulative caseload has reached 13,10,231 including 87,907 active cases and 19,071 related deaths. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent and case fatality rate of 1.46 per cent.