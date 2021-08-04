Delhi Police makes 11 stations child friendly: Colourful walls, books, games

Vibrant graffiti covered walls, eclectic chairs, colouring books and board games — no, this isn’t the description of a play school, but of the colourful corners one can now witness at a police station! Children are brought to the police station owing to a number of reasons. And, to ensure their experience is comfortable, Delhi Police has launched ‘child-friendly centres’ at 11 police stations in the Northwest district. The initiative was launched in a bid to address a few concerns when it comes to children.

“We often rescue kids who have been kidnapped or get lost. They have to spend some time in the station while we trace their parents or arrange a shelter. Sometimes, kids are brought in to record their statements against a perpetrator, or are victims of abuse. Occasionally, juveniles who are held for petty crimes need to be counselled — all these require their presence in a police station. Children are impressionable, and we understood that changes had to be incorporated to make our stations safe, comfortable spaces,” says Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), under whose guidance the centres have been set up.

Vibrant corners like these are equipped to double up as creche for young ones of police officers.

One can spot, in these child-friendly corners, a host of toys, educational games, notebooks, colouring books, drinking water and food. The fixtures and fittings, too, are child-friendly, and a female officer is stationed in each corner to tend to the kids.

“Complainants often come to the station along with their kids, and are seen speaking to the inspector while taking care of their child. Now, they can simply allow the child to play in the room designated for them, and interact with the police with ease,” says Dinesh Kumar, station house office (SHO) Model Town Police Station.

What’s more, the centres will double up as a crèche for children of police personnel. “I have a 1.5-year-old daughter. When I had night shifts, I’d have to leave her at home. But now, I can comfortably bring her with me to work, and feed her whenever required. I know many women like me, who are extremely happy that such centres have come up. Many children, not just our own, would benefit from having a comfortable space to interact with police officers,” opines Vandana, a constable at Ashok Vihar Police Station.

