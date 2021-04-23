Delhi police officer, ambulance staff cremate man after family refuses to go near body

A policeman and ambulance staff cremated a 35-year-old man, after his mother, wife and other relatives refused to touch the body in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri, fearing that he’d died of Covid-19, police said on Thursday.

The man, police said, repaired air-conditioners for a living. He stayed with his wife, son and mother.

Sushil Singh, assistant sub-inspector, said the man fell ill around April 15.

“He first visited a local doctor and took some medicines. When he got fever, he visited a private hospital for admission, but was told to approach a bigger hospital. He returned home without any further treatment,” said Singh.

On Monday night, he died. “Everyone believed that he died of Covid-19, although he had not got tested for the disease. His family did not approach the body for fear of infection. Someone made a failed attempt at calling an ambulance before dialling the police,” said Singh.

Singh reached the house and called several ambulance services, but none responded. He then went to GTB Hospital to request a private ambulance, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

The policeman then took the body to a hospital, and from there to the mortuary for autopsy, the DCP said. The family did not accompany him, police said. On Tuesday afternoon, the policeman and the two of the ambulance staff cremated the body. “I have received both doses of vaccine, but I would have done this duty even anyway,” said Singh.