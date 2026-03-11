New Delhi, Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a clarification refuting claims and rumours that a juvenile linked to the Uttam Nagar murder case was missing. Delhi Police refute rumours that juvenile linked to Uttam Nagar Holi clash missing

Police said that two juveniles have already been apprehended in connection with the incident. This is apart from 14 others who have been arrested for the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash that broke out between two groups of neighbours in JJ Colony during Holi celebrations.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh said the "misinformation" about a "missing report" of one the juveniles who had been apprehended on March 5 has been circulating.

Police said the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board following due legal procedure and was subsequently sent to an observation home.

"Spreading false rumours is a criminal act and renders one liable to be prosecuted," the DCP said, adding that social media platforms were being monitored through regular patrolling to identify those attempting to circulate misleading content.

According to the police, stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act have been invoked in the case along with relevant sections related to murder.

"So far, 16 people have been nabbed in connection with the incident, including 14 adults among them three women while two juveniles have been apprehended," read the statement.

Police said the situation in the area remains under control with adequate police deployment on the ground.

The case relates to the killing of 26-year-old Tarun during Holi celebrations in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on March 4 during Holi celebrations.

According to police, the violence started after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbour's family.

The incident triggered tension in the locality, where an angry mob damaged vehicles and set some on fire, prompting authorities to increase security in the area.

On Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive and razed "illegal portions" of a house linked to one of the accused.

The civic body officials said the action was part of a drive to "remove encroachments" built on drains.

