Delhi Police rescue minor girl trafficked from Punjab

A 16-year-old girl, reported missing from her home in Punjab last year, was found at a rented apartment in Dwarka Mor area earlier this week. Police said the minor was rescued with the help of an NGO which alleged that she was trafficked and forced into prostitution. No arrests have been made as yet. Senior police officers said they have lodged an FIR on Tuesday against unknown persons on charges of trafficking. (Representational image)

Accoridng to police, early Monday, an NGO, Association for Voluntary Action, approached them about a minor girl who, they said was involved in a sex racket. A senior police officer said, “A team was sent to trace the girl. Raids were conducted in and around Dwarka Mor area and we zeroed in on an apartment building where residents said a minor girl was being kept against her will.”

Officers said a police team raided the apartment on Monday morning and found the girl inside. “She was lying on the floor and appeared to be unwell. Several painkillers, contraceptive pills, and other medicines were found on the premises,” a senior officer said.

The FIR states that the girl was rescued and taken to the police station. It was later ascertained that she hailed from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. She was reported missing last year from her home where she lived with her father -- her mother had died earlier of illness, said police.

A second senior officer said, “It has been alleged that she was forced into prostitution. She was also assaulted and harassed. We have sent her to the hospital for a medical examination and her statement will be recorded. We have identified persons linked to the apartment and are verifying their role.”

Meanwhile, an NGO official said, “The minor told us that she was brought to Delhi by a friend who promised her a job and money. But she was confined to the apartment and sexually assaulted. She has alleged that the accused also made explicit videos of her and used them coerce her. We posed as customers to trace the girl.”