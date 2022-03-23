Delhi Police's Families Welfare Society marks its Golden Jubilee
The Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), a non-profit organisation under the welfare unit of Delhi Police, is celebrating its golden jubilee on April 11. As part of the celebrations titled UPAAN, the PFWS is organising a mega event on the day.
The mega celebrations will include a cultural event in the Adarsh auditorium at the Delhi Police headquarters. The organisation is also observing a PFWS Week from April 1 to 7 across all the ten welfare centres.
The PFWS will invite several dignitaries and talented participants who will be felicitated on the occasion. A PFWS documentary showcasing the work done by the society and a song will also be released. An internationally renowned artist is also making a painting to mark the golden jubilee celebrations.
Established in 1972, the Police Families Welfare Society works with the sole aim of meeting financial, emotional, intellectual and spiritual needs of the families of the police personnel.
Currently, the PFWS runs ten welfare centres located in Malviya Nagar, Vikaspuri, New Police Lines, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Dwarka, Jyoti Nagar, Ahata Kidara and Narela. A sub-centre was also inaugurated at Ashok Vihar police colony in February, 2022.
The PFWS is run by the wives of senior police officers who are senior functionaries and team leaders within the organisation. The society works towards employment generation for the wards of Delhi Police personnel and help them to become self-reliant. The PFWS also works in the field of vocational training, educational enhancement, cultural revival, financial literacy, health awareness, stress management etc.
The PFWS runs several production units and skill centres which make pickles, grind and package condiments, prepare herbal soaps, candles, garments, woollens, accessories and recycled paper bags.
The society has also started initiatives like the Lavanya salon run by the wives of Delhi Police personnel, the Vyanjamaan kitchens, Uphaar Kendras, libraries etc.
In 2017, the society also began publishing its annual magazine called Koshish – Ek Asha and quarterly newsletters.
