Delhi Police say they will issue green cracker licences on day of sale

New Delhi Crackers on sale near Jama Masjid on Wednesday afternoon. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning allowed the sale and use of green crackers in Delhi from October 18 to 20, the Delhi Police said they will issue licences for sales on the same day. They also said multiple teams will be followed at the local level to ensure proper implementation on the ground.

Joint commissioner of police (licensing) AV Deshpande said that temporary firecrackers licences will be issued by only manually and not through the online process. He said that the form for obtaining a licence can be downloaded from the Delhi Police’s licensing unit’s website.

“After downloading the form, the person has to fill the form, attach requisite documents, and submit it manually at the concerned deputy commissioner of police (DCP) office. After verification, the DCP office will issue the temporary firecrackers licence. The form is already available on our website. People only have two days – October 16 and 17 – to obtain the licences after following the procedure,” Deshpande said.

A senior police officer, not wishing to be named, said, “We have started issuing instructions to personnel on ground on how to implement the directives. They will scan the QR code printed on firecracker boxes using mobile phones. If anyone is found violating the guidelines, action will be taken as per law. The public will be sensitised about green crackers and they will be urged to follow the guidelines while purchasing and using them.”

Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Delhi Police has been directed to process the licence applications within two days, and said that retailers will also get two days to return or safely dispose of unsold stock.

Sirsa also held a series of meetings with enforcement agencies and PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) certified retailers, to ensure availability of green firecrackers through proper channels.

“This decision brings relief to Delhi residents who wished to celebrate Diwali the traditional way. Our government respects people’s religious and cultural sentiments, and we have worked tirelessly to ensure they can celebrate responsibly without harming the environment,” Sirsa said.

An official aware of the developments said, “Retailers have been clearly instructed to sell only NEERI-approved green crackers bearing QR codes, available from 18 to 20 October 2025 (three days) at designated sites identified by district magistrates and police commissioners.”

The official said that there was only one green cracker manufacturer in Delhi, but that there were over 20 in the NCR.

Sirsa said the Delhi government will continue to monitor air quality levels from October 14 to 25, and that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will submit daily reports to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Supreme Court.

Traders sceptical of ‘narrow’ window

Firecracker traders and unions, however, questioned the two-three-day window and raised questions about its implementation.

Rajeev Jain, a member of the Delhi Firecrackers Traders Association, said the order has come late.

“How can people get licences, procure firecrackers and organise shops in the next two days? It takes over a month to obtain even temporary licences. We need to obtain NOCs from four different agencies. There are around 140 traders who have permanent licences and perhaps, only they might be able to sell firecrackers,” Jain said.

Narendra Gupta, president of the Fireworks Traders’ Welfare Association, echoed similar sentiments.

“The time window is too small for implementation of the order as Delhi police itself takes 1.5-2 months for issuing temporary firecracker licences and temporary licences have not been issued this year. But it is a welcome first step, order should be expanded and a more permanent solution be brought for the next year,” he said.